ALDI will give all of its unsold fresh food to charity after stores close on Christmas Eve.

The supermarket chain will hand out unsold food to agreed organisations across the country on December 24.

The company said it wants to share products out with groups such as food banks in support of "less fortunate individuals" in order to "prevent food going to waste".

The supermarket said: "Aldi is offering local organisations the opportunity to receive surplus food from their stores on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

"As Aldi stores will shut at 4pm on Christmas Eve until December 27, they will have a variety of good quality surplus food products that they will wish to redistribute in support of less fortunate individuals and to prevent food going to waste.

"Aldi is unable to deliver products so it would be essential that your organisation is able to collect.

"They will expect the level of food available to vary, however, estimations of around 20 to 30 crates will be expected from each store."

The move has earned the store praise from social media users, who urged other big chains to match the gesture.

Rachel Bullock‏ tweeted: "Kudos to Aldi arranging for dispersal of unsold food on Christmas Eve to organisations helping those in need. Let's hope others follow suit. Well done.”"

Paul Skillington added: "Fair play to Aldi for this one. Pity a few more household supermarket’s don’t follow suit. It ought to carry on throughout the year."