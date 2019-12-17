A father and son were 'robbed by a machete gang' during an incident at a housing estate car park.

Witnesses say the the incident happened yesterday afternoon outside a block of flats on the Queensway estate in Southend.

A video circulating on social media shows the gang approach the two other men in the car park.

Residents claim the gang confronting an older male and a younger male who is thought to be his son.

A witness reported one of the gang had allegedly stolen a bicycle from the son.

It is understood the father had then attempted to retrieve the stolen bike but the gang lauched an attack on the pair, using various weapons.