A father and son were 'robbed by a machete gang' during an incident at a housing estate car park.
Witnesses say the the incident happened yesterday afternoon outside a block of flats on the Queensway estate in Southend.
A video circulating on social media shows the gang approach the two other men in the car park.
Residents claim the gang confronting an older male and a younger male who is thought to be his son.
A witness reported one of the gang had allegedly stolen a bicycle from the son.
It is understood the father had then attempted to retrieve the stolen bike but the gang lauched an attack on the pair, using various weapons.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment