ESSEX Fire Service does not have enough resources to inspect enough properties for fire safety, a report has said.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published its report into the service’s effectiveness.

While several aspects of the service were rated “Good”, the report said many improvements need to be made across the board.

Regarding keeping people safe, the report said: “We have concerns about the service using operational staff to carry out fire protection visits to high-risk premises.

“They don’t have enough training to make judgments about fire protection issues.”

The report said that the service needs to create a clear prevention strategy to guide its work and understand the benefits of it.

In a major cause for concern, the report said Essex Fire Service has “insufficient resources” to meet its risk-based inspection programme.

It said: “As a result, partially skilled operational staff are carrying out high-risk visits, although the service acknowledges that these are not audits.

“There is an absence of quality assurance of audits and visits. There is a low amount of enforcement activity. There is limited proactive engagement with businesses to promote fire safety.”

The report also said that the service was inadequate in promoting workplace culture in the service, and that while action has been taken, considerably more needs to be done.

The HMICFRS demanded the service provide an action plan for how it will further improve the culture, which has since been presented to them after the inspection.

Zoe Billingham, HM Inspector of Fire & Rescue Services, said: “The new leadership team in Essex County FRS inherited a very poor cultural legacy with unacceptable levels of bullying and pockets of toxic behaviours.

“Much commendable work has been done by the new Chief Fire Officer and her team, supported by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, to address these deep-seated issues.

“My inspectors visited the fire service again in November 2019… A good start had been made on addressing my concerns.

“Vital posts in the fire safety team have now been filled, and improved fire safety checks are underway.”

The report recognised good areas of performance, such as responding to fires and other emergencies, responding to national risks, making the fire and rescue service affordable now and in the future, and managing performance and developing leaders

Chief Fire Officer Jo Turton said: “We welcome the report, and the invaluable feedback we have received as part of the inspection. For us, there are no surprises in these findings; the feedback echoes what we told the inspectorate and reassures us that we are self-aware and that our focus is in the right areas.

“We know that our public wants to feel reassured that, when there is an incident, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service will respond quickly and effectively. I was pleased that the inspection recognised us as good in this area.

“As an organisation, we have been through some major changes in the last few years, but one thing that has remained constant is the dedication that our staff display. I want to reassure colleagues and public, that the safety of our own people and our residents remains the top priority for our Fire and Rescue Service.

“Culturally, we know there is still more to be done. Many improvements have been made, and the wellbeing of our people continues to be a personal priority of mine.”

Roger Hirst

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: "We are pleased to have had HMICFRS undertake this independent inspection and to see that it confirms our initial assessment of the service, the progress that they have made over the last two years and the areas where we need to improve. Importantly they have recognised the Service is good at responding to fires and emergencies and responding to national risks. This is a reflection of the service’s hard work.

"The report will help us focus on areas where we still have more to do in particular around protection especially technical fire safety, prevention and above all getting the culture of the service to where it needs to be, including better recruitment and retention of our on-call firefighters.

"We will continue to invest in the areas that require improvement, which we have already recognised as priorities within the Fire and Rescue Plan."