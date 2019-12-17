A MOTHER has claimed she was physically attacked by staff at a mental health unit.

The 37-year-old woman from Southend claimed she had her new baby taken off her during her time getting treatment from mental health services.

She also claims to be appalled with the service from mental health service, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

The woman, who was being treated at a clinic in Basildon, has submitted a formal complaint. She claims that staff have made it difficult for her to see her daughter, who is being cared for by social services.

She said: “I was attacked by staff physically. It really is awful how we get treated. I’ve made formal complaints and am taking my case to the ombudsman and they are denying what they have done and trying to blame me.

“I was told by a nurse this year that my suicide attempts are just a cry for help and I’m just badly behaved.

“When I complained about this the trust simply claimed it was wrong, but the lady had left the trust the next day.”

The victim spoke out about her experiences after another patient complained about losing her mental healthcare bed while giving birth to a stillborn baby.

The patient added: “The staff need more training. Some of them should be disciplined for their poor treatment of me. And lessons need to be learned, as treating vulnerable people like this deeply affects them.” Andy Brogan, deputy chief executive officer and executive chief operating officer for Eput, said: “We take all complaints about the care we provide extremely seriously and would urge anyone with any concerns about their treatment to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Team.”