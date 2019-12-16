PATIENTS and staff at Southend Hospital were treated to a visit from a miniature horse to raise their spirits.

The white miniature horse, Applause, belongs to Alamanda Therapy Animals, who visit hospitals, the elderly, ill children, and Army veterans to boost morale.

The charity, based in Basildon, gives therapy trips with a variety of animals, including miniature dachshunds, a donkey, cats, skinny pigs, and a blind Japanese bantam chicken.

Amanda Poulton, who runs the charity, explained how Applause and her other animals make a real difference to those they visit. She said: “There’s a few of us that volunteer and take the animals around.

“Everyone loved him. He’s 16 sixteen now, he’s been doing visits since he was four. He loves it too. Applause is a very nosey horse. He’s a real sweetheart.

“He’s so calm too. We had to enter through the basement where a lorry was unloading. Most horses would be freaked out but he just carried on. He coped with the lifts really well.”

Amanda continued, and addressed concerns over the health and safety of the animals. She added: “He doesn’t carry nearly as many viruses or diseases as a human would.

“The patients weren’t concerned about the health and safety. You could see that some of them had a moment with him, some even shed a tear when he came and said hello.

“The animals usually do 20 visits a year, on average. It’s less over the winter.

“Applause usually doesn’t go out in the winter because of the weather and his white coat.

“Everyone really appreciated him.”

Applause has previously appeared on This Morning, on ITV, to show what work the charity do in helping in improving sensory experiences.

Denise Townsend, director of nursing at the hospital, said: “We have been really lucky to have Christmas visits from Applause over the last three years. It is such a fantastic tonic for our patients and staff, great social interaction and really brightens up their day.

“The visit from Applause is therapeutic, helping patients who are feeling low to feel more positive which then helps their recovery.

“Our staff really look forward to these visits and it is always in conjunction with infection control and a full risk assessment.”