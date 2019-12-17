A YOB who tried to start a fight with a driver in the middle of the A127 has been banned from driving.

Damien Draper handed himself into the police after dash-cam footage of his horrific actions was shared across the internet.

The 25-year-old was driving behind another motorist on the road in Leigh on January 13, pulled up beside him and gestured to him whilst travelling at high speeds.

Moments later, Draper stopped his car in the middle of the road in front of the driver, and walked towards the victim, who drove around him.

Draper got back into his car, drove past the victim again and stopped his car in the live lane before getting out and gesturing towards him.

Once again, the other driver drove around him.

This happened a third time before Draper undertook him and sped off towards the Rayleigh Weir roundabout.

After an appeal by police, which saw the dash-cam footage viewed hundreds of thousands of times, he handed himself into a police station on April 23.

The 27-year-old victim, who was driving his girlfriend at the time, said the couple were panicking during the shocking ordeal and "just wanted to get away".

Draper, of Abbotswood, Benfleet, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on December 6 for dangerous driving where he received six months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 30 days on an accredited programme, 20 days rehabilitation and banned from driving for three years and must pay £340 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

PC David Love, of Rayleigh Local Policing Team, said: “Draper put the victim, himself and other road users at risk by stopping his car in a live lane along a well-used road."

A 31-year-old man from Benfleet arrested in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.