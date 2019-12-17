A MOTORCYCLIST suffered broken bones after a car was driven through a red light and knocked him off.

Darren Pendrey, from Southend, was riding along the London Road, in Leigh, when he approached the traffic lights by The Elms pub before he was hit.

The driver sped off leaving the victim on the floor with a fractured shoulder blade and wrist.

Mr Pendry said: “I was coming back from a mates in Leigh and I was coming past The Elms, towards Southend, next thing I know I was on the floor.

“A woman stopped in her car to help and so did a woman who was at the bus stop.

“They witnessed the whole thing.

“They said I wasn’t moving for around two minutes.

“I just remember my wheel giving way and seeing white lights before hit the deck.

“Then I was on the floor rolling around in pain.”

Eyewitnesses say they saw a BMW driver jump the red light and swerve oncoming traffic which is when they believe to have seen the careless river clip the front wheel of Darren’s motorbike.

Kind members of the public took Darren over to sit at the bus stop before he then got back on his bike to continue his journey.

The 45-year-old, added: “I fixed up the bike so I could ride it and rode home slowly.

“I got halfway home and my arm and leg was hurting more.

“The adrenaline was wearing off.

“I headed to my mum and dad’s home and once I got there my mum and dad opened the door and saw how much pain I was in and took me to hospital.”

Darren had eight X-rays at Southend Hospital, which revealed he had a fractured clavicle and wrist.

He also suffered cartilage damage in the knee, muscle damage on his right leg and tenderness on his shoulder, along with bruising.

Darren was put on morphine.

Darren said: “I just can’t believe they didn’t stop.

“I’m still riding my bike - once you fall off a horse you get back on or it will destroy you.

“I wont be scared of getting back on my bike as it’s my freedom and my independence, and I don’t want to lose that.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information please call Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.