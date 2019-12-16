A MAN has denied robbing tobacco from a shopper while wearing a Halloween mask.

Jamie Brown will stand trial over the alleged attack in London Road, Leigh in August last year.

The 35-year-old is accused of riding up to a man on August 18 in the road near a convenience store, and taking tobacco from the man and leaving him there before riding away.

Brown, of no fixed abode, is charged with robbery.

An application to dismiss the charge against Brown was held at Basildon Crown Court yesterday.

However, Judge Ian Graham chose to let a trial proceed.

Brown, who remained impassive through the hearing dressed in a white T-shirt with short hair, then entered a not guilty plea for one count of robbery.

He will stand trial at the same court the week beginning March 16 next year.

Addressing Brown, Judge Graham said: “You have entered a not guilty plea to this serious offence, and you will now stand trial.

“You must ensure you are back at this court for your trial, as failure to do so will be a separate offence.

“You must talk to your solicitors in the meantime to get your case prepared.”

Brown was remanded in custody until his trial.