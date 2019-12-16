TEENAGE filmmakers have been granted a big screen showing of their first film focused on sexuality.

First year TV and film production students, Caitlin Richardson, 19, and Toni White, 18, will have their film showcased at a private screening at Cineworld, in Basildon.

Entitled “Ryan” the film, which was shot in Southend, is based on Ryan who has feelings for his best friend, Ruben, and finds it hard to come clean about how he really feels.

Caitlin, who studies at South Essex College University Centre, said: “We didn’t really have the money to make a massive film but so many people came together to help out after reading the synopsis of the film and seeing the message we wanted to spread.

“It conveys an important message about young people being comfortable with their sexuality and how feeling ashamed can have a negative impact on your life and those around you.

“We chose young people to play the parts and used student actors and it just snowballed from there.

“We even had extras come down from out of town and the council then approved the locations we wanted to use for free.

“It’s amazing how far it went. We are both so proud of ourselves and what have been able to achieve at our age.”

After some encouragement from some old teachers, the budding young film makers, both from Wickford, approached Cineworld in Basildon to see if they could get a private screening of the film, which they cinema chain agreed to.

Caitlin added: “All the actors and extras, family and friends will be coming down to watch it in February.

“It’s quite a big platform to have at this point and we hope it goes well.”

Caitlin hopes to become a film director, while Toni, who studies at London Metropolitan, is interested in film production. Caitlin is also a fan of comedy films and the duo are already discussing ideas for the next film.