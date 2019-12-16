A RAPPER has been charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration after an alleged attack in Southend.

Olawale Hassan, 33, of Falcon Avenue, Grays, will appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 3.

Hassan, who also performs music under the name Goldie 1, was arrested in connection with alleged offences in the Southend area in February 2017.

This matter is being investigated by officers at the Southend’s Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team who can be contacted on 101.