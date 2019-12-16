FOUR boys have been arrested on suspicion with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The four boys were arrested on Friday, as part of a warrant carried out by Essex Police and British Transport, on Second Avenue on Canvey.

A spokesman posted on the Essex Police - Castle Point and Rochford Facebook page: "A Drugs warrant was executed by Operation Falcon in Second Avenue, Canvey in the afternoon on Friday 13th December.

"We worked alongside our colleagues from our Operational Support Group and British Transport Police.

"Four juvenile males were arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply Class B drugs.

"They have been released from custody whilst the full investigation takes place."