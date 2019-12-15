LABOUR members across south Essex have called for leader Jeremy Corbyn to resign immediately after he presided over the party’s worst performance in a General Election since 1935.

Mr Corbyn has apologised to Labour supporters in an open letter and acknowledged the party “came up short” in the poll on Thursday, adding: “I take my responsibility for it.”

The Labour leader - who has said he will stand down in the early part of next year after taking the party through a “process of reflection” - said he was determined to regain the trust of traditional Labour voters who turned against it.

But some members are calling for more urgent action.

Ashley Dalton, who stood against winner James Duddridge in Rochford and Southend East, tweeted: “You can’t stay on to conduct the inquest when you led the team that caused the catastrophe.

“Corbyn has to resign immediately. It’s the only honourable thing to do.”

She later responded to a question on whether Mr Corbyn’s resignation would only cause more chaos for the party, saying: “We’ve lost every election he’s led us in.

“Lost countless councillors, the EU referendum, European elections and two General Elections. Even if your analysis of the problem is right, which I don’t think it is, how can he possibly be the person to lead us through the chaos you describe?”

She is not the only member to have voiced strong views on the leader’s future.

Cheryl Nevin, a Labour councillor in Southend, agreed, adding: “Gone, be gone.”

A vocal critic of Mr Corbyn, Gavin Callaghan, leader of Basildon Council, declared: “History can now judge Corbyn.

“He is the worst leader of the Labour Party we have ever had and his arrogance has led to another decade of Conservative Government.

“Every policy they enact now, every family, old or young person who’s lives are made harder...it’s your fault Jez.”

He later added: “If I hear one more time that Labour can’t have sensible candidates on the ballot because they can’t win among members I will scream.

“Stop being held hostage by Momentum. Stand up and fight back. Make the case, win the argument. Or face oblivion in 2024.”

He added: “Labour needs to look at what the Tories did pre-2005. They went back to basics at the top, but brought on new talent in the cabinet, knowing the long term goal was to win the 2010 election.”