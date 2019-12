Officers looking for Warren Collins, who is missing from Chelmsford, say he may have shaved off all his hair and has distinctive gold teeth.

Warren, 47, was last seen in the Broomfield area at around 10.50am on Friday 6 December.

He was wearing a black cardigan, black leather jacket, black trousers, a grey cap and was carrying a blue folder.

Officers also now say he has distinctive blue eyes and gold teeth.

If you have seen him call police on 101.