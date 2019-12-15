Motorcyclists dressed as Father Christmas, elves and reindeer roared into Broomfield Hospital to spread festive cheer and donate presents to young patients on Phoenix children’s ward.

The Dengie and South Essex Bikers came bearing gifts with a super sleigh-full of toys, books, games and DVDs for children of all ages.

The group set off from the Cabin tea rooms in Burnham before dropping in to Morrison’s in Maldon who generously donated toys and treated the bikers to free tea and coffee. From there bikers brought some seasonal noise and colour to Maldon High Street before heading to Broomfield.

The festive toy run is in its second year and was the idea of the group’s leader Steve Maples.

Steve, from Burnham-on-Crouch, began fundraising for Mid Essex Hospitals Charity after he and partner Leanne tragically lost their baby daughter, Paige. This year the couple are celebrating a new arrival as just two weeks ago Leanne gave birth to a baby boy, Rhys, at Broomfield.

Steve said: “We had a really good turn-out again and we brought even more toys with us this year. I’d like to thank everyone who donated toys, from our group members, to people who contacted us through our Facebook page and also Morrison’s.

“We really wanted to do something for the children and we’ve even bought nappies for babies on the post-natal ward. It’s been a really good day and we’re planning on something even bigger next year.”

Charlotte Jefcoate, fundraising coordinator for Mid Essex Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re really grateful to Steve and all the bikers for supporting the hospital. Having the bikes lined up outside the atrium was amazing and the children were so excited to see them. It was certainly a bit different to see Santa’s sleigh being pulled by a motorcycle rather than a reindeer!

“Donations like these make such a difference to the children who are in hospital over Christmas. The staff on Phoenix do a wonderful job in decorating the ward and making it feel Christmassy and being able to give the children presents to open over the festive season always puts smiles on faces.”