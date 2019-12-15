Farleigh Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling is back and is once again staging its annual door-to-door collection.

On January 11 and 12, a dedicated team of staff and volunteers will be making their rounds throughout mid Essex, collecting Christmas trees in return for a donation to Farleigh Hospice.

The trees will be collected from the following postcodes: CM0, CM1, CM2, CM3, CM6 1, CM6 3, CM7, CM77, CM8, and CM9.

Every penny that is raised will make a huge difference to those living with a life-limiting illnesses or bereavement.

All of Farleigh Hospices services are free of charge and without the generosity of the community we would not be able to care for nearly 4,000 people every year, help carers and families, offer bereavement support and continue to be an integral part of the local community.

Registration is now open, visit www.farleighhospice.org/trees or call 01245 457 411.