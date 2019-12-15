OLIVIER Award nominee, actor and former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan, is to star in the Tony Award winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet, and it's coming to Cliffs Pavilion.

Following huge success on Broadway and the West End, the worldwide smash hit show, inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, lands in Southend from March 16 until March 21.

Duncan joins the production as the ‘Father of Rock’n’Roll’ Sam Phillips.

His role follows rave reviews for his performance in the musical’s 2017 UK tour.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

The story is set on December 4, 1956, when history was made after four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time.

Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life, with its extraordinary story of broken promises, secrets, and the once-in-a-lifetime celebration of four acclaimed recording artists.

The musical features a score of more than 24 legendary rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tones, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues and Hound Dog.

The stage production is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, directed by Olivier nominated Ian Talbot OBE, and includes designs by David Farley, lighting by David Howe and sound by Ben Harrison.

The UK tour is produced by Mark Goucher and Laurence Myers.