TOWN centres and high streets need to become more social places to stop them dying out, according to the man in charge of public spaces in Basildon.

David Harrison, chairman of Basildon Council’s neighbourhoods and public spaces committee, was speaking as several projects to revitalise Basildon town centre are underway.

The £23million East Square complex has stalled but when completed will boast the largest cinema outside of Leicester Square and a range of exciting and new restaurants and eateries

Councillors, residents and traders say the town has stood still and become stagnant but work being done to add to the shopping offer could make a difference..

Other town centre major projects include, a new £30million state-of-the-art South Essex College technical in Market Square.

Councillor Harrison said: “I have been in the area about 40 years and the problem is the town centre has stood still for far too long now.

“It is almost dying on its feet and something must be done soon.

“I think it applies to all town centres generally but we need to be looking at them as being more of a social place.

“We need something to bring a bit of life to the town centre.

“One issue is when shops close there’s little to do between the hours of 5pm and 9am.

“We need places where people can socialise and enjoy themselves and the East Square development will help with that.

“We need to be working to change the whole atmosphere and that’s very hard to do.”

Traders and residents echoed the leading councillor’s calling for change.

Diana Brown, 44, who runs a clothing market outlet in the town centre said she’s pleased to see change is on the way.

She said: “It cannot come soon enough if you ask me.

“So much of the town is old and drab and needs improving, the cinema will be great and will help but it’s not enough.

“We want to see and need big major retailers, it would be great to have something similar to the new Bond Street in Chelmsford.

“The college is coming along so well and looks fabulous.

“I know there was talk of health services and I think doctors and dentists would be a good mix.”

Shoppers and residents are keen to see the new additions and major changes but some are concerned the town centre decline has gone too far for it to be saved.

Audrey Bentley, 71, from Langdon Hills said: “I think this development is very good news for Basildon town centre.

“I think it’s about time we had some investment in the area. I think the East Square development will be great and will help to get more people into the town centre.

“Unfortunately the East Square area of the town has been rundown for sometime.

“I like the new market and it seems to be popular, I am a bit unsure about it being outside the council office but think it’s good.

“I know a few traders from the market and they are very pleased.

Margaret Prattle, 55, from Basildon said: “It is about time we had the town centre regenerated as it’s not changed much since the 60’s and 70’s so we do need it badly. I hope over the next few years it will be buzzing.”