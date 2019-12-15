A CITY accountant who switched decimal points for people has been named the nation’s best activity co-ordinator.

Southend’s Jane Shaw used to spend her days doing deals in the city and now she spends her time developing fun ways to improve the lives of residents at Little Wakering House, run by Eastern County Care.

The home cares for residents, including those with complex mental health needs and learning disabilities, as well as patients who have developed dementia.

But despite the difficulties she has not only made their bodies healthier, but also their minds.

Many of the residents in the home were obese and they are all at their target weight, thanks to Jane.

And the home has become more like a youth camp than a care home with air hockey, snooker and pool in the activity rooms and trips out to bowling and swimming or the chance to take college courses.

The 54-year-old former accountant has spent three years developing the programme.

She said: “If you treat everyone as an individual and if you know them really well, you can support them in the best way and get the best out of them.

“I have worked very closely with the residents’ families, many of whom had reduced how often they visit or had stopped visiting altogether because of how stressful things can be.

“The families are now in a much better place after seeing their loved ones health and wellbeing improve so much and also seeing how much fun they are having.”

Jane, who has worked with the Samaritans and Havens Hospices as a bereavement counsellor, developed a plan from scratch for each of the individuals with a combination of activities around their abilities, focussing on health and nutrition, taking a holistic approach.

Jane added: “It helps to have a healthy body and healthy mind, and they are much happier now.

“It’s not a job where you see huge changes quickly, it’s taken months and years.

“I like to look at people and see the good in them and for people to be the best they can be.

“Life is short sadly, so if you can make their time as best as possible then - it’s nice to see people happy for a change, there are so many problems out there in the world.”

Jane was up against a number of large care chains and was delighted to win as a worker of a small private care home.

The ceremony for the 21st National Care Awards 2019, organised by Caring Times, was held on November 29 at the Hilton London Metropole attended by more than 650 guests.

It was presented by comedian and medical doctor, Simon Brodkin, who plays Lee Nelson in the BBC Three show.

Jane added: “I don’t really think about how rewarding the job is, but when I got the award I was taken aback.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, it was really quite exciting.

“It just goes to show that you don’t have to be part of a massive chain, with more facilities and more money - it’s all down to the people.”

The judges said: “Jane impressed the judges the most, across a very strong field of finalists.

“Jane demonstrated an amazing strength of character to establish a model that focuses on small steps to achieve a great quality of life.

“A fantastic pioneer in the field.”