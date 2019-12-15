SOUTHEND Council is set to consider a scheme to protect cyclists from cars which pass too close for comfort.

More than half of the British public may be at risk of not following the Highway Code advice for safely passing a cyclist, according to a poll for Cycling UK.

In fact it recommended that motorists give a 1.5 metre birth when passing cyclists – the width of a car.

Dan Nelson, Conservative councillor for Southchurch ward, has proposed the use of so-called safe pass mats which encourage drivers to give cyclists adequate room as they overtake.

The proposal, which is seconded by fellow Tory councillor, Tony Cox, states: “One of the main reasons residents do not choose to cycle around the borough is a fear of being harmed whilst riding on the road. One notable concern are cars passing too closely when overtaking.”

The proposal also calls for the installation of new signs warning of a safe passing distance.

Mr Nelson said: “I am requesting that when the council puts in new signs they contain a little symbol to remind car drivers of a 1.5 metre safe passing area – roughly the width of a car.

“Over many years there have been many examples where cyclist have been knocked off their bikes.

“It will be a relatively cheap thing to do because the signs won’t all be changed at once but as and when they are replaced.”

Mr Nelson added: “The mats are made of rubber and are laid on the road. They would be loaned from Cycle UK. They help car drivers judge 1.5 metres on the physical road surface.

“They would be on roads where we see high cycling traffic like Thorpe Hall Avenue in Thorpe Bay

“We need to try to encourage drivers and cyclists to have a harmonious relationship.”

Former councillor, Adam Jones, 52, a keen cyclist and road safety campaigner, welcomed the proposal.

He said: “The two councillors deserve praise for recognising that people are deterred from cycling by fear of being harmed by motorists.

“I experience dangerous driving standards every time I ride on our roads and, more often than not, it is close passing that is the most common problem.

“Just last month, new safety legislation came into force in Ireland, making it illegal for drivers to dangerously overtake a Vulnerable Road User, a person on a bike.

“Those caught breaking the law will find themselves on the receiving end of a €120 fine and three penalty points on their licence.

“So, while the proposal in front of councillors in Southend is a great start, there is more to be done on a national level.”

However, I welcome this motion and would urge everyone in the chamber to give it their full support. After all, cyclists of all ages simply want to get to and from work, nip down to the shops, enjoy some exercise, or get to school without being maimed, seriously harmed or even killed.”

However, not everyone was convinced the measures would work.

Mark Jennings, chairman of the Southend Taxi Drivers’ Association said: “Where on earth have we got 1.5metres to pass a cyclist in this borough?

“It’s all very well saying we have to give cyclists a 1.5metre birth but I am an ex motorcycle courier with 20 years experience and I just don’t think this will ever happen.

“Last night I was going down Leigh Road with cars parked on both sides [and] there was just enough room for two cars to pass in the middle of the road when a bike undertook me between the parked cars!”

Chris Smith, spokesman for the Southend Wheelers cycling club, said: “As a group of cyclists we would support this proposal.

“Lots of car drivers are not aware of the legal distance. My argument is that car drivers wouldn’t go past another car or a horse with just inches to spare so why do it to a cyclist?

“I think anything that illustrates a safe passing distance is a good idea.”

Cycling UK launched ‘Too Close for Comfort’ in 2017 with the specific aim of raising £12,000 to buy the close pass mats in bulk, which have been passed for free to police forces.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: “Last September, West Midlands Police showed the UK what a little bit of innovation could do to make a difference to road safety.

“I’m pleased to say that forces up and down the land took note, and many have shown a real interest in running similar operations.”