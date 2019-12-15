It’s bothered me for quite some time now but when you work in a male-dominated industry where the female voice can get swept away in a tidal wave of testosterone, it’s often easier to keep shtum!

But spurred on by other female pioneers, I’m

suddenly feeling brave and defiant.

So let’s talk about ring girls!

Firmly rooted in boxing tradition, ring girls are as familiar a sight as the blood-stained canvases that they sashay upon.

And yet, these days, they feel out of place.

No doubt there will be those who disagree but let’s look at it this way: Fans of Katie Taylor don’t require men with pert little bottoms inside tiny little shorts, to parade around the ring in order to buy her tickets.

So why do men require such titillation? “Because it’s tradition...(love)!”

I can almost hear the the indignant cries of the old-school crowd, accompanied by the vigorous beating of their chests!

Well, so was women not having the vote a tradition for a long time, and that turned out to be an awkward page in the history books, didn’t it?

I (among others in the crowd) was once asked to stand in for a ring girl who didn’t show up to an event.

I told the promoter that the only way I would ever enter the ring is with my gloves on and my gum-shield in, and I stand by that decision.

There’s no place for the objectification of women in sports, be it motor racing, darts or boxing.

It’s time to drag the world of boxing and its ingrained, laddish, and out-dated culture into the 21st century - kicking and screaming if needs be - but move on it must for the good of all.