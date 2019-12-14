A FORMER civil servant has won a national Christmas card competition for people with dementia.

Gail Ditchburn, from Southend, entered the competition through attending a dementia art group, as part of Net Park’s wellbeing project, in partnership with Southend Council and Metal Culture - an artistic project based in the town.

The project runs two successful art groups, one of which Gail has been going to for the last nine months,

The competition was judged by singing legend Tony Christie, who praised Gail’s design - called Snowman Chasing Santa - for its creativity and humour.

Mr Christie is best known as the singer behind Is this the way to Amarillo, which made a resurgence thanks to comedian Peter Kay and Comic Relief.

Class facilitator Ian Wilson was keen to enter students for competition.

Gail, 53, who was also an art teacher at the church she is a member of, was diagnosed with early onset dementia.

She said: “The Netpark Wellbeing dementia art class are all winners and I was very surprised to win.

“Emma and Ian are always around to help out. I totally enjoyed making the card, it was really fun.”

Gail used cotton wool to depict snow, collage materials for the background, and the Christmas figures are in 3D.

Gail’s prize was a free Mind for You holiday for two, a session of free Creative Minds art sessions, four packs of cards for her friends and family and a framed picture of her winning card.

The winning designs will also be made available for the public to buy via Etsy, with a percentage of every pack sold going towards dementia services.

Creative Minds is an organisation that provides accessible and empowering art sessions to a diverse range of people in care homes, schools, learning disability services and day centres.

Mind For You offers supported holidays throughout the year for people living with dementia and their carers to enjoy together as an alternative to traditional respite.

Gail’s card can be found by searching Snowman Chasing Santa on www.etsy.com