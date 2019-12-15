A WOMAN who spat at a police officer while drunk has been spared jail despite breaching previous court orders.

Amy Smith was out in Westfield, Stratford, on September 2 this year where her behaviour was described as drunk and disorderly.

The 29-year-old initially tried to fight off officers trying to arrest her, but was eventually taken into custody.

As she was being led into the cells, she spat at a female officer escorting her, which landed on her arm.

Smith, of Hogg Lane, Grays, appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday having previously admitted and been sentenced for being drunk and disorderly.

Smith has also breached a previous suspended prison sentence and conditional discharge. She was sentenced for failing to surrender to police, breaching previous convictions and assaulting the officer in the cells.

Recorder William Clegg QC was told that Smith suffers from alcohol addition which she has has been fighting for some years, and that her behaviour in Westfield was the result of her drinking excessively.

The court heard Smith is determined to change her ways and was remorseful for the incident. Recorder Clegg chose to not send Smith to prison and give her a rehabilitation order.

He said: “I accept that you have a problem with alcohol and that it is your desire to continue with an alcohol treatment programme.

“I am not going to send you to prison, and am prepared to accept the recommendation.

“I am not going to make any order of costs, as you have no form of income, and no means to pay it.” Smith must carry out 20 days worth of rehabilitation to tackle her dependency on alcohol.