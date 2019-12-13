Police are appealing for information after a collision left a pedestrian with a fracture to his neck.

An 81-year-old man and a grey Vauxhall Insignia collided at the junction of Cypress Road and Braintree Road at 5.55pm yesterday.

The pedestrian suffered a fracture to his neck and a broken leg and finger.

The driver of the Vauxhall is assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any dash camera footage is asked to contact Stanway Roads Policing Uni on 101 quoting incident 856 of Thursday 12 December.