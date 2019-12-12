Today is polling day - but do you know where to go to cast your vote? This, and all your other polling day questions, are answered below.

Q. Where's my polling station?

A. Your polling card will have your name on it and show the address of the polling station where you are registered to vote.

If you have registered to vote by post, the deadline for casting ballots has passed, but you may still fill out your vote and take it to your local polling station.

If you're still not sure, enter your postcode into this handy tool and it'll tell you exactly where you need to go.

Q. When are the polling stations open?

A. Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on Thursday June 8.

If you are at a particularly busy station and find yourself in a queue at 10pm you will still be allowed to cast your ballot thanks to a recent change in the law.

But if you arrive before 7am or after 10pm, you will not be able to vote.

Q. Am I eligible to vote?

A. If you are over 18 and a British, Irish, or qualifying Commonwealth citizen you are eligible to vote in UK general elections but you must have registered to vote beforehand.

European Union or other foreign citizens, prisoners, anyone who has been convicted of corrupt or illegal practices in connection with an election in the last five years, and members of the House of Lords cannot vote.

Q. I can't remember if I registered, how do I check?

A. If you have registered you will either have received a polling card or if you have registered for a postal vote, a postal voting pack.

If you have lost either of these you can check with your local council to see whether you are registered.

Q. What do I do once I get to the polling station?

A. You first need to give your name and address to a member of staff who has a list of registered voters.

If you are registered you will be handed ballot papers and directed to the voting booths, where you will cast your ballot.

You may be given more than one ballot paper if council and mayoral elections are also taking place in your local area.

You do not necessarily need to take your polling card with you but it can speed up the process.

Q. What should I mark down on the ballot paper?

A. Put an 'X' in the box next to the candidate you want to vote for and make sure no one can see you do it.

Once you have marked your preference, fold the paper in half, and put it in the polling station's ballot box.

If you mark the paper in any other way it will be counted as spoilt, but if you make a mistake you may swap your paper for a new one with a member of staff, provided it has not gone into the ballot box.

Q. Do I have to use the pencil provided? That doesn't seem very secure, can't I use a pen?

A. Pencils are provided at every polling station mostly for convenience - they are more reliable than pens and less likely to run out - but you are allowed to bring your own pen and use that. The important thing is that you make a clear 'X' in the box next to one candidate - whatever you use to write it, your vote will count.

Q. What if I do not want to vote for any of the candidates?

A. You can spoil your ballot paper by marking it in any other way than an 'X' next to one candidate.

This will then be counted as a spoilt ballot.

But if you are a disillusioned voter who wants to express your displeasure at the options in front of you, writing "none of the above" will not count specifically as a rejection of all the candidates - it will simply be counted as another spoilt ballot.

Q. What about social media? Can I take selfies? Or post my vote on Twitter and Facebook?

A. The Electoral Commission advises voters not to take photos, including selfies, inside the polling station as the law covering this area is complex.

A badly taken polling booth selfie in particular could inadvertently reveal how you or someone else has voted, potentially breaking laws around secret ballots.

Once outside the polling station you are free to post on social media about which party you voted for.

Q. What if I am disabled and need help voting?

A. If you are disabled and need help getting to the polling station, contact your local elections office to find out what help is available.

You may also ask to have a companion with you when you vote.

Q. Do I need to worry about electoral fraud?

A. Claims of electoral fraud and intimidation have been a recurring feature in recent elections. Crimestoppers has put together a video setting out what to look out for and what to do if you think you've been affected.