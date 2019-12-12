How much for the keys to No.10?

Ahead of today's election new homes specialists, Stone Real Estate, looked at the property cost of the Number 10.

Stone Real Estate looked at market data for the real No.10 Downing Street as well as the average sold price for homes with the number across the nation.

The bricks and mortar value of No.10 Downing Street is an estimated £5.3m.

However, with the real size unknown and the property not only famous but unobtainable for everyone but the PM, the actual value is likely to be much higher.

While the value of No.10 Downing Street requires a bit of guestimation, the most expensive No.10 property sold of late was also in London, in Kensington and Chelsea’s Ilchester Place, and it sold for a tidy £12.8m.

Looking across the nation, Bedfordshire is home to the highest average sold price for property with the No.10, going for £881,445.

In Essex, the average cost is £322,250.

Founder and CEO of Stone Real Estate, Michael Stone, said: “Who would have thought the average cost of a number ten property could vary by as much as £700,000 across the nation and sell for as much as £12.8m at the top end of the market?

"While these are unlikely to be die-hard fans of politics numbers and names can have a big influence on homebuyer decisions, and we’ve highlighted before how the number 13 previously suffered with a lower sold price due to buyer superstitions.

"You’d be forgiven for thinking that recent political events may have had the same impact on the number 10 although it seems to be more in demand in some areas than it is in others.”