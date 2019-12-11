AIRPORT staff in Southend have voted to take strike action over the Christmas period.

Workers part of GMB Union have balloted and voted to walk out over the festive period at Southend Airport over its concerns in management and training.

The union have called on Stobart Group, owners of the airport, to provide them with a formal agreement to prevent the strikes taking place.

GMB members in Stobart Aviation and Stobart Aviation Services at London Southend Airport have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action over Christmas in a dispute over the company’s refusal to recognise the GMB Trade Union.

A spokesman for GMB said: "The strike action relates to the failure of the company to formally recognise GMB Union for the purpose of collective bargaining and all related matters.

"ACAS have arranged a meeting between GMB and Stobart Aviation to take place next week in order to find a way of preventing strike action over the Christmas period.

"However, GMB are still awaiting confirmation from Stobart Aviation Services regarding any meeting with them."

Gary Pearce, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Our members at Southend Airport who work in baggage handling, security, aircraft dispatch and flight operations have been raising their concerns with management in relation to the lack of staff, lack of protective clothing insufficient training, changes to their contracts and what they are paid compared to staff in other local airports for months.

"Stobart Aviation and Stobart Aviation Services failure to accept GMB members request to formally recognise their Union for the purpose of collective bargaining and all related matters has left our members with no alternative other than to take strike action over the Christmas holiday.

"Both Stobart Aviation Services and Stobart Aviation can prevent the travel chaos at Southend Airport by simply agreeing to provide GMB with a formal agreement."

A Stobart Group spokesman said: "Southend Airport has a comprehensive action plan in place to ensure that this suggested action from GMB does not impact on our passengers’ well-earned Christmas breaks."