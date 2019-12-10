A PUB was evacuated and closed after a mouse was spotted by punters.

JD Wetherspoon has confirmed it was forced to shut the Moon on the Square, in Basildon, on Saturday after the rodent was spotted in the customer area.

A spokesman for the company said: “We can confirm that there was a sighting of a single mouse, in the customer area at The Moon on the Square on Saturday December 6.

“Pest control were immediately called, and the decision was made to close the pub until the problem was dealt with. The pub reopened at approximately 6pm on the same day.

“The pest control engineer confirmed that the rodent had come in from outside, due to local building activity, and the point of entry to the building was identified and blocked, with ongoing monitoring now taking place.

“Council EHO attended the pub today - Tuesday - and were satisfied that the problem has been resolved.”

A Basildon Council spokesman said: “We have received no reports of any concerns regarding this premises but would expect a company of this size to have their own procedures in place.”

The council also confirmed it had reached out to the company to confirm the premises was satisfactory.