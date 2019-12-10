Four men have been charged with GBH after a 37-year-old died in a fight at a golf club.

Police were called to the scene at about 10.50pm on Saturday, where they found a man being restrained.

The 37-year-old from Hornchurch in east London collapsed a short while later, and despite being given first aid and taken to hospital he died.

His family have been told.

Four men were charged with grievous bodily harm and are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

They are three men from Essex - Paulo Pinto, 50, of Braxted Road, Rivenhall; Gaetano Schembri, 24, of Buxton Road, Grays; and Melchione Schembri, 58, of Highfield Gardens, also in Grays; and one man from Bedfordshire, Shkelzen Mataj, 39, of Tomlinson Avenue, Luton.

The incident happened at a golf club in Fen Lane, Upminster.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 8238/07DEC, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.