A CAR wash was used as a drugs farm.

Police from the Thurrock Community Policing Team were called to a car wash in East Tilbury, after an environmental enforcement officer from Thurrock Council contacted the team to report a suspicion of cannabis.

Officers discovered a quantity of cannabis and equipment, and subsequently arrested four people on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis cultivation in East Tilbury on Friday 6 December.

"Following reports of suspicious activity at a property on Princess Margaret Road, officers, along with colleagues from Thurrock Council conducted a search and found a number of plants, believed to be cannabis.

"A 45-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, all from Thurrock, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug and have since been released on bail until 28 December."