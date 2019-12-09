CHILDREN in Southend Hospital were treated to a special visit by Disney princesses and superheroes.

The Shoebury-based entertainment company Ash-Lee Entertainments paid a visit to the children in the Neptune Ward at Southend Hospital on Saturday.

Four performers dressed as Spider-Man, Frozen’s Princess Elsa and Anna and Ariel, from the Little Mermaid, surprised the children to give them some joy before Christmas.

This was the first time the company had visited the children in the hospital.

Chris Childs, who jointly owns the firm with Ashley Rowan, said the day was a huge success.

He said: “It was absolutely perfect.

“It was great to get to go there and meet these children and see what great work the people at the hospital do.

“Some of our performers had been there before, but it was our first time.

“It was actually nice to see that it wasn’t that busy, meaning there were less children needing treatment, which is encouraging.

“The kids didn’t know how to handle it at first.

“They were very excited, but they weren’t sure how to react.

“Just a lot of staring before they get more involved.

“It was really sweet.”

Ash-Lee Entertainments has been running for the past few years providing entertainment for children at various events around the country.

Following on from the success of their hospital visit, it’s something they hope to do more of in the future.

Chris added: “We do want to do some more of this stuff, meeting those kids and the staff was very inspiring.

“It’s all about the natural reactions to them meeting their heroes, which is something we try to get more photos of.

“Our third year of doing this is almost completed, and we really love it.

“Thank you to the hospital for having us and we are very grateful for this opportunity, to bring joy and laughter at tough times.

“We love to being smiles, happiness and forever lasting memories.”

The Neptune ward cares for children from birth up to aged 16.

Neptune Ward has a play room, adolescent room, parent’s room, treatment rooms and a designated waiting room.