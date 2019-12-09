A CROOK who went on a crime spree targeting three victims in three days has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Paul Davis was part of a gang who burgled the homes in May this year.

But he was caught with the help of CCTV and forensic evidence.

A cottage in Nine Ashes Road, Stondon Massey, was broken into on Monday May 6. Although nothing was stolen, the burglars caused substantial damage by forced open doors.

CCTV footage showed a silver BMW 5 series arriving shortly before the burglary.

Paul Davis was seen getting out of the car.

The following day, burglars broke into a bungalow in Old London Road, Wickford, and stole £600 cash, jewellery, passports and paperwork.

CCTV showed Paul Davis approaching the front door and ringing the doorbell.

He was wearing the same tracksuit as during the burglary the previous day.

On Wednesday May 8 another burglary was reported in Mountnessing Road, Ingatestone.

The thieves had stolen 220 Euros.

Davis, 28, of Saladin Drive, Purfleet, was arrested on Wednesday July 3 in connection to the police's investigation.

He was charged with all three counts of burglary, which he admitted when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday October 8.

He was jailed on Tuesday December 3.

However, the other members of the burglary gang who worked with Davis are still at large.

DC Frankie Cole, of Brentwood CID, said: “The invasion of your home is very distressing and I hope this sentencing gives the victims some comfort that Davis has been brought to justice for his crimes.

“These were well-planned, organised burglaries and he was clearly not working alone.

“Anyone with information to help us identify his accomplices is asked to call us.”

Liam Davis, 30, Paul Davis' cousin, was also charged with burglary in connection with the incidents in Brentwood and Ingatestone and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information or those who have suffered similar crimes should call Brentwood CID on 101. Alternatively, people can contact the Crimestoppers independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People can also use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.