FAST food customers were stunned after a car was spotted flipped onto its roof near a popular restaurant.

The vehicle had turned over near the drive-through of the McDonalds at Southend Airport on Rochford Road, shortly before 10am on Saturday.

It is understood the driver lost control of the car nearby before crashing.

Some damage was done to some of the restaurants signs.

The East of England Ambulance Service were on the scene providing medical assistance to the occupants of the vehicle.