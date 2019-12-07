A MASKED crook stole tens of thousands of pounds from a security guard.

A G4S worker was collecting money from the Tesco Express in Fleming Road, Chafford Hundred, just after 10.40am on Friday.

A five-figure sum of cash was stolen.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was shaken and received minor injuries.

The suspect was a white man who was wearing a balaclava and made off in a blue Fiat 500 which has since been recovered by officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious and Organised Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 381 of December 6, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.