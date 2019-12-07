A MOTORIST suffered life-changing injuries after being hit by a car.

The driver of a yellow Vauxhall Corsa got out his car after a collision between his vehicle and a Mini on the A130 just before 5pm on Friday - close to the Rettendon Turnpike at the junction of the A132.

Minutes later, there was a second crash involving a van and several other vehicles.

The Corsa driver - a man in his 30s from Romford - was hit and suffered the injuries.

He is still in hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man from Braintree, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would urge anyone with information about this incident to speak to our officers. Please call Stanway’s Roads Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident 943 of Friday December 6.

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111."