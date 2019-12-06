SOUTHEND United manager Sol Campbell will be looking to tackle Bristol Rovers rather than bushtucker trials this weekend.

The former England international has knocked backed requests to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ which is currently being aired on ITV.

And the 45-year-old is instead firmly focused on Blues.

“I’ve been asked a few times to do it,” said Campbell.

“But I’ve always said no because I want to be a football manager.”

Campbell’s former England team-mate Ian Wright left the jungle camp on Wednesday night but the Shrimpers boss has not been voting.

“I’m too busy doing this job,” said Campbell.

“If I’ve got time to watch that then I’m in the wrong job.”