IF you're looking for a cheaper way of getting on the housing ladder...

For a quid, you could be in the running to be the proud owner of this terraced house - if you're prepared to move to Cumbria that is.

The chilly weeks before Christmas are not generally busy for property sales, but this house Mossbay Road, Workington may buck that trend - thanks to a guide price of just £1.

Compare this to the UK's average-priced home at a little over £230,000 - that's a bargain in anyone's book.

However the two-bedroom, leasehold, mid terraced house clearly needs some tender loving care.

But the new owner will get a decent sized reception room, a kitchen, a bathroom with WC, two bed bedrooms and a rear yard.

It could be a dream starter home for somebody - or perhaps a sound investment for a would-be landlord, says the auction firm which will sell it next week.

Unfortunately, there are no internal photos available - because the firm has been unable to look inside.

"But there's a chance somebody could bid £1 and get it," said Gurpreet Bass, of the Birmingham based Bond Wolfe Auctions.

"We've sold houses like this for as little as £1,000.

"It's really difficult to say what will happen.

"We recently sold a flat in Glasgow for £4,000.

"We've already had a few calls from people about the house in Workington, expressing an interest.

"It's most likely to be bought by somebody who doesn't live in Cumbria - somebody who'd rent it out.

"But it could also be bought by somebody who wants it for a family member."

Gurpreet said he could not disclose who was selling the house other than to say it is a corporate investor.

The News & Star has found that the property was sold by the same auctioneer - which sells property across the country - as recently as October 24 for £14,000.

Flooring contractor Shaun Hefford, 35, who has lives in Moss Bay Road for 10 years, said he thought it more likely that the house would sell for well above the asking price.

He said: "There have been a few along the road which have sold for £45,000 to £50,000 but they needed a lot of work doing on them.

"I don't think it will go for £1."

Asked what it was like living on the street - one of the longest in Workington - Shaun said: "It's a bit up and down; there are a few idiots knocking about but you don't get any bother."

Residents are well served by a local convenience store, a hairdressers and a bookmakers.

The Bond Wolfe Auctions auction gets underway on December 11 at the Holte Suite, Aston Villa FC, Trinity Road, Birmingham.

* In its online advert, the firm states: "At the time of going to print, the auctioneers were unable to inspect the property internally and therefore the accommodation details should not be relied upon." The advert also states that each lot sold is subject to an administration fee of £1,140 inclusive of VAT (£950.00 + VAT).