AS families deck their halls, kitchens, living rooms and every other room in the house with Christmas decorations, a price comparison website is on the lookout for Britain's best lights display.

Garden and driveway spectaculars have become an essential festive must-see and must-do in the past few years with a fifth of Brits stage outdoor Christmas displays and a quarter touring their neighbourhood to see them.

But spreading festive spirit comes at a cost with bill payers spending an estimated £222million on Christmas lights this season and energy bills expected to go up by a third.

To help spread the festive cheer, Moneyexpert.com is looking for the best Christmas lights in the country and will give the lucky winner £500.

Jason Smith, CEO of MoneyExpert.com, said: “There’s a whole Santa sack-load of households across the country that put on these impressive outdoor displays and help bring the spirit of Christmas to their local communities.

"But it’s a hugely expensive act of generosity that adds to an already costly time of the year.

"We look forward to helping one lucky winner of our Christmas Lights competition with a cash prize towards their electricity costs."

