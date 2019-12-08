Christmas is less than three weeks away and most people will be looking forward to spending time with their families.

But not everyone will.

Here are four criminals who won't.

Jailed - Daniel Chapman

A PAEDOPHILE headteacher who made dozens of images of child sexual abuse was jailed for more than two years.

Daniel Chapman appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court to be sentenced.

He was principal at Hilltop Infant School, in Wickford.

Detectives executed a warrant at Chapman's home address, in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, on Monday, May 20 and seized a mobile phone and a laptop which were later found to contain dozens of indecent images and videos of children, some of which were of the most serious category A images.

Chapman was arrested and later charged with six counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, three counts of publishing an obscene article and two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

....

Jailed - Justin Jackson's actions were caugfht on body worn camera

A MAN who doused police officers with petrol at the end of a high speed chase was jailed for almost four years.

Justin Jackson, 28, admitted eight counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court for sentencing and was jailed for three years and nine months.

The attack happened in Ward Close, Laindon, where police had attempted to arrest a youth riding a motorbike which had been stolen from Canvey.

....

Behind bars - Mata Mayamba

A DRUG dealer who spent thousands of pounds on his ill-gotten funds on aftershave and trainers was jailed.

Mata Mayamba was followed by police teams to the homes of known drug addicts in Basildon after reports of dealing in the town centre.

Officers from the South Operation Raptor team scoured CCTV to identify the 32-year-old on July 3 this year.

After leaving an addict's flat, police stopped and searched him where they found two mobile phones linking him to the supply of Class A drugs.

At the time, Mayamba claimed he was a trainee barber.

The officers then carried out a search of his home in Spains Hall Place where they found crack cocaine, CS spray, digital scales used to weigh drugs, deal bags, twenty boxes of brand new trainers worth nearly £3,000 and 23 bottles of new aftershave worth nearly £1,000.

He was jailed for three years and nine months.

....

Jailed - 28-year-old Wayne Kavanagh

A BOMB hoaxer high on a cocktail of drink and drugs was jailed for a year after causing a ten-hour stand-off with armed police.

Wayne Kavanagh had started the day by commemorating the life of his brother on the one year anniversary of his death.

The 28-year-old ended the day by forcing police to close off the area around Sherwood Way, Southend during a “hostage negotiation” as he threatened to kill himself, a woman and a three-year-old in the flat with him.

A large number of armed police officers, patrol cars, and negotiators filled Sherwood Way for the ten-hour stand off, with neighbouring properties having to be evacuated.

He was already in HMP Chelmsford for a previous breach of a non-molestation order, which is due to finish in January, when he was sentenced in November.

Judge John Lodge chose to order Kavanagh to remain in prison for another 12 months following this for the bomb hoax.