A homeless man was died while sleeping in a freezing grave yard.

A Chelmsford dog walker discovered a rough sleeper had died on her morning route today.

When walking through the cemetery of St John The Evangelist Church in Moulsham Street, Chelmsford she found the man unresponsive at around 11am yesterday.

The entrance to the church was cordoned off for approximately three hours and several police vehicles were at the scene. Ambulances from the East of England Ambulance service were also parked up along the road.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 11.20am on Thursday 5 December with reports a man had died suddenly near St John’s Church in Moulsham Street, Chelmsford.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."