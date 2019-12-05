A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run outside an Essex school.

Harley Watson died in hospital after a vehicle ploughed into children who were leaving Debden Park High School, in Loughton, shortly before 3.20pm December 2.

Terence Glover, of Newmans Lane, Loughton, has been charged with murder, 10 charges of attempted murder and dangerous driving in connection with the incident, Essex Police said.

Harley Watson died after he was hit by a car in Loughton on Monday (Essex Police/PA)

The 10 charges of attempted murder relate to one woman, six boys and three girls aged between 12 and 23 who were injured in the collision on Willingale Road, police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Rob Kirby said: “I would like to thank the local community for all the help they have given us since this tragic event on Monday.

“So many people have come forward to give us information.

“I would however like to continue to urge anyone who has not contacted us but may have information which could help our investigation to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A woman leaves flowers at the entrance to Debden Park High School (Rick Findler/PA)

Harley, who was a pupil at Debden Park High School, was described as a “good, kind, helpful and lovely boy” by his family.

In a statement released through Essex Police earlier this week, Harley’s family said: “We are so devastated by what has happened.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and concern. However as a family we would like people to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in peace.”

Scores of well-wishers have donated to a GoFundMe.com fundraising page in his memory, which has so far raised more than £54,000.

Glover is due to appear before magistrates in Chelmsford on Friday December 6.