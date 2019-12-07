It's one of those things which creeps up on us every year.

You've got your cards written and presents wrapped, but getting to the Post Office can prove a bit difficult and before you know it the date has passed.

Well, we can help you get organised this year with this guide thanks to Royal Mail and the Post Office.

International post

Monday December 9: Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central & South America, Far and the Middle East

Tuesday December 10: Cyprus, Malta

Wednesday December 11: Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Thursday December 12: Australia, New Zealand, Greece or Turkey

Saturday December 14: Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden, USA

Monday December 16: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Wednesday December 18: Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

Royal Mail are also reminding customers that they should observe the latest international recommended Christmas posting dates if letters and parcels are to arrive in time for Christmas Day. The last posting dates apply to both standard international services and those which have tracking and signature.

UK post

Wednesday December 18: Royal Mail 2nd Class & 2nd Class Signed For

Friday December 20: Royal Mail 1st Class & 1st Class Signed For and Parcelforce Worldwide express48, express48large

Monday December 23: Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed