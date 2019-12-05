FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to be wary of faulty Christmas lights over the festive season.

A dramatic video showing the effects faulty lights can have on a dry tree has been released by firefighters.

The video shows how a broken light can spark an inferno on a Christmas tree that could spread to the whole room in less than a minute.

In seconds, the video shows a living room enveloped with fire.

The London Fire Brigade warned: "Check your Christmas tree lights are in good condition and turn them off before you go to bed.

"Marke sure you have working smoke alarms."

A house fire, most likely sparked by faulty Christmas tree lights, envelopes a living room in a shocking 40 seconds. Check your Christmas tree lights are in good condition & turn them off before you go to bed. Make sure you have working smoke alarms pic.twitter.com/UxIxC80UtQ — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 4, 2017

Advice from firefighters is to: