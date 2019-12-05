FIREFIGHTERS have issued a warning to be wary of faulty Christmas lights over the festive season.
A dramatic video showing the effects faulty lights can have on a dry tree has been released by firefighters.
The video shows how a broken light can spark an inferno on a Christmas tree that could spread to the whole room in less than a minute.
In seconds, the video shows a living room enveloped with fire.
The London Fire Brigade warned: "Check your Christmas tree lights are in good condition and turn them off before you go to bed.
"Marke sure you have working smoke alarms."
A house fire, most likely sparked by faulty Christmas tree lights, envelopes a living room in a shocking 40 seconds. Check your Christmas tree lights are in good condition & turn them off before you go to bed. Make sure you have working smoke alarms pic.twitter.com/UxIxC80UtQ— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 4, 2017
Advice from firefighters is to:
- Never place candles near your Christmas tree or furnishings and don't leave them burning unattended.
- Don't attach decorations to lights or heaters as they burn easily
- Don’t overload plug sockets
- Check on elderly relatives and neighbours - make sure they are fire safe.
Comments are closed on this article.