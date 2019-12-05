A woman has been arrested on suspcion of sexual assault and common assault following an incident on a C2C train.

A video filmed onboard a C2C train travelling from London to Essex on Tuesday showed a woman threatening other commuters and shouting at a number of members of the public.

The woman's outburst was filmed by a fellow commuters, as others on the train attempted to calm her down.

She was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault and four counts of common assault.

The arrest took place at Tilbury station.

John Mason, from Stanford-le-Hope, who filmed the encounter, told the Daily Mail: "I was quietly minding my own business yet this girl was upsetting everyone and at the end of the day you have to take a stand."

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "A 24-year-old woman is in custody this afternoon, after being arrested in connection to an incident on board a C2C train yesterday evening (04/12).

"The woman, who is from Bowers Gifford, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault and four counts of common assault. She remains in custody as enquiries continue.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 502 of 03/12/2019."