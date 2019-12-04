The Mayor of Chelmsford is inviting local residents to join him at his Civic Carol Service.

The service will be held at Chelmsford Cathedral at 7pm on 13 December and will feature the Salvation Army Band, choirs from Farleigh Hospice, Parkinson’s and the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Mayor, Bob Massey says: "I know Christmas is busy for us all, but carols are a great way of bringing everyone in our community together and I'm looking forward to a festive service that celebrates the good things in life. I'm grateful to all those who are contributing to make it a special occasion."

The service is expected to last approximately 55 minutes and there will be mulled wine and minced pies served afterwards.

Admission is free and there will be a retiring collection in aid of the Mayor's charity Parkinson’s Chelmsford.