Peter Pan opens at Chelmsford’s Civic Theatre this Friday with more than 80% of tickets already sold for the 62 performances of its five-week run. The theatre’s annual co-production with One From The Heart is the biggest festive show in the city and this year’s swashbuckling tale is on course to match the success of 2018’s pantomime, which was the most attended in the theatre’s history.

There are starring roles for local boys and girls, with the roles of John and Michael Darling and most of the Juvenile Chorus played by young people who auditioned earlier in the year. Regulars to the Civic’s annual panto may also recognise key members of the cast – Caitlin Rutter who plays both Tinker Bell and Mrs Darling starred as Cinderella last year; David McKechnie (Captain Hook/Mr Darling) appeared as Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk three years ago; and Liam Ross-Mills who plays Peter Pan has been the Civic Theatre’s leading man once before, in Aladdin in 2015.

As you would expect, this magical production, which runs from Friday 29 November until Sunday 5 January, is full of flying, fairy dust and fearful villains. Producer Daryl Back says it’s a vintage year for her theatre company: “One From The Heart has been producing the Civic Theatre pantomime for 12 years now and Peter Pan was the very first story we told back in 2007. As you would expect, we’ve drawn on all of the experience we’ve had entertaining Chelmsford for over a decade and this year’s version of JM Barrie’s story is even bigger and better. It’s also a real pleasure to have so many younger roles in this tale of everlasting childhood, which has allowed us to find and develop local talent alongside our professional cast.”

Although certain showings sell out months in advance, there are some tickets left and from Friday 29 November, panto fans will also be able to book tickets for next year’s extravaganza. Sleeping Beauty is the next story to cast its spell on the Civic Theatre, featuring Princess Rose and wicked fairy Carabosse. Chelmsford City Theatres’ artistic director Ian Knowles is expecting tickets to be snapped up as soon as they go on sale: “We love the annual panto here at the Civic – it’s the biggest and most joyful show we produce. We couldn’t do it without the loyal support of our local audiences and we hope they’ll make a date for this bewitching fairy-tale in 2020.”

Tickets for Peter Pan can be reserved by calling the box office on 01245 606505 or online at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres. Sleeping Beauty tickets go on sale on Friday 29 November and can be booked in person at the theatre or on 01245 606505.