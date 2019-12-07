A fan of sci-fi classic Back to the Future has spent £80,000 converting a DeLorean motor into the iconic star of the cult film - and now uses it on the school run.

James Napier, 37, says he's probably 'the coolest dad' when he picks up his three kids; Paige, 16, Devon, 13, and Daisy, 8, from school every day in the silver motor.

School run - James is often seen out and about in it at weekends... and uses it to take his little ones to school

Time traveller - James Napier

James spent a fortune transforming the once run-down car to resemble the one featured in the 1985's movie in which character Marty McFly travels through time.

And while most would only take out their prized motor for an occasional spin, James uses it for much more mundane reasons.

He said: "I take it out on weekends and I drop my kids off at school or football sometimes.

"They like it and their friends find it quite amusing!

"You see other people’s jaws drop when we drive past.

“The family adore it - although my wife Emma probably doesn’t want to know how much it has cost me in total to restore!"

His daughter, Daisy said she loves it when people beep at them when they drive past.

Daisy said: "It's really cool, dad is probably a bit crazy to build something like that!

"When we go to Florida, there's a DeLorean car there but ours is better than that one because it's just left outside.

"I like it when people beep at us when we drive past!"

James, a website designer from Wickford, has spent the last five months bringing the iconic car to life, after buying it for £55,000 back in June.

Flux capacitor - it's what makes time travel possible... according to the trilogy

But when he first got it, he admits it was a bit of a mess because someone had already tried to convert it into the iconic Back to the Future car.

James said: "It was quite run down, it needed a lot of work doing to the car.

"Somebody had tried to make it into a Back to the Future car- but it was really quite bad!

“The car was an absolute mess. I was completely nuts.

"I thought maybe I could salvage some of it but in the end I needed to get rid of everything and start from scratch.

"I probably spent around 1,200 hours working on the car and it was quite expensive to do.

"The car was valuable without any modifications but then I had to try and find parts from 30 to 40 years ago.

"It might have took a while but it's definitely worth it.

"We went to an event yesterday and when we pulled up people swarmed to it- the amount of people was amazing!"

His extraordinary left-hand drive car has become the talk of the town and he said people flock just to catch a glimpse of it.

James said: "I like it because it reminds people of their childhood. I love the film and I'm glad I've brought it to life for people.

“It’s a fully functioning car. It’s passed its MOT and it runs like a dream.

“There’s only one other like it in the UK. It’s really rare and one of a kind.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy it. It was one of my childhood dreams to have one.

“I wanted to try and get as many things from the films into my car.

"There’s a few relays in there that have come from the actual car.

"My wife wanted to get me something from the Back to the Future films for Christmas a few years ago and she bought me these relays which were used in one of the original cars from the film.

"They were in a cabinet just on display but when I started working on the car we put them back in the car where they belong.

"In the film you see white plumes of smoke and that's done by fire extinguishers in the film.

"We've done something similar we've used CO2 fire extinguishers with a remote control.

"We have a smoke machine inside the car too so when you open the doors smoke comes out so it's like you've travelled in time.

"A lot of the props inside makes the exact same noises. We've got the iconic car doors and lights too.

“I reckon I’ve spent more than 1,200 hours working on it. It was a seven days a week job.

“It usually costs around £30,000 to do up these sort of cars from the bottom up.

“Everything has been re-done on the inside and on the outside.”

But despite the extraordinary modifications, it only cost James an extra £20.00 to add the car onto his existing insurance policy.

The keen fan said he takes the car along to charity events across south Essex.

James said: “We take the car to all sorts of things.

“We’ve been to charity events in Pitsea, Stock and Wickford. People love to see it and constantly want a picture with it.

“When we posted on Facebook that we had bought it, loads of people messaged me and asked me to take their kids out in it.

“We drive it everywhere we go - you’ve got to make the most of it.

