A THUG kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach during a horror attack, a court heard.

Shaun Waters denies smashing a motorbike helmet into the face of a woman, burning her clothes and carrying out a sexual and physical assaults.

A 31-year-old woman, speaking from the witness box at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, told the jury Waters had punched her, kicked her while she was pregnant, fractured her finger and her nose.

She said: “He would hit and hit and hit me until I was seriously injured,

“He threw his motorbike helmet at my nose.

“It felt like a slab had landed on my face.

“There was blood everywhere.

“I had to go to A&E, and then after five hours there told to see a specialist.

“It was a feeling that when something hits you so hard your brain goes black.”

She told the court : “When I was pregnant he attacked me, he punched me and then I was on the floor and he kicked me in the stomach.

“I was so angry, I was scared that his attack would hurt my baby.

“He would strangle me, with both hands. I definitely lost consciousness.

“I ended up going to hospital.”

Waters, of Shortlands, Basildon, has been charged with assault by penetration, assault causing actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and putting a person in fear of violence by harassment.

They are alleged to have taken place in south Essex.

He denies all the charges.

The trial continues.