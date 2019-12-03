A POLICE officer who applied for the role aged nine eventually got the job and has now retired after three decades.

Steve Joynes saw the advert in the Echo and even had a chat with officers and a reply from the chief constable.

Rookie - Steve Joynes as a young officer

And after waiting until he was a bit older his dream was fulfilled.

Now, 40 years on, he is looking back rather than forward at his time.

Steve, who lives in Rochford, said: “I was three and waiting with my mum to pick my brother up from school and there was a police motorbike there.

“I was fascinated, so the officer picked me up and put me on the bike.

“It was like a light switch had been turned on.

“From then on being a police officer was what I always wanted to do.”

When he saw an Essex Police recruitment advert in the newspaper, he filled in the enquiry form and sent it back.

The then chief constable Robert Bunyard was so impressed with the boy’s application he wrote him a letter and organised a visit from two officers who were involved in recruitment and training.

Steve, 49, still has the letter from Mr Bunyard and a model police car he was given during the visit.

He joined the force on December 4 1989 after passing his O-Levels at Westcliff High School for Boys.

The 19-year-old’s first posting was in Rayleigh and he moved into a property opposite the police station after leaving the family home in Eastwood.

Together - Steve Joynes and his team

He spent most of his career in Rayleigh, Hockley and Rochford, apart from a six month secondment in the force control room and some short spells working in response during 2010 and 2011.

Steve received a chief officers’ commendation in March 1999 for reviving a man who had collapsed after suffering a severe asthma attack.

The married dad-of-two was awarded a certificate of commendation from Hockley Parish Council in 2005 for his dedication to the area, in particular for organising events for young people.

He was named Citizen of the Year in 2007 for building an excellent rapport with teenagers in Hawkwell and Hockley.

Dedicated Steve, who has only had eight days off sick during his policing career, spent his last six months in the role of Acting Sergeant, guiding officers who are young in service.

His daughter Eloise plans to follow in her father’s footsteps.

The 17-year-old is a deputy head police cadet for the Rochford and Castle Point Volunteer Police Cadet Unit.

She even joined her father for his last night on patrol on Friday November 27.

Mr Joynes said: “Eloise is a chip off the old block and wants to apply as soon as she’s old enough.”

Back in 1980, the then chief constable had advised nine-year-old Steve to do his best at school, learn to help people and earn a reputation as a thoughtful young man.

He said his advice to other would-be police officers, would be: “Just dedication to the job and be aware we are serving the public - we choose to do it.”

And this is the advice he is now giving to his daughter for the next 30 years.