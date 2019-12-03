A BELOVED boy killed in a crash outside a school has been named.

Harley Watson, 12, died on Monday outside Debden Park High School in Willingale Road, Loughton when a car crashed into him and several other children.

Harley was a pupil at the school and sadly died from his injuries after the crash at 3.20pm.

In a statement Harley’s family said: "We are so devastated by what has happened.

"Harley was a good, kind, helpful and lovely boy.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and concern. However as a family we would like people to respect our privacy and allow us to grieve in peace."

Essex Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances around yesterday’s incident.

They have voluntarily referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) based on previous contact between the force and a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and other offences in connection with the crash.

They have established a section on the policing portal where any information or footage can be submitted – mipp.police.uk

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.