TWO students created costumes for royalty in a hit TV series.

Layan Flitcroft and Gabrielle Bean, who studied BA Hons Costume Construction degree at the University Centre South Essex, High House Production Park, campus in Purfleet worked on outfits for Netflix’ The Crown.

Gabby worked in the principal women’s workroom while Layan was in alterations, both sections within the show’s costume department.

Layan, 22, from Stanford-le-Hope, said: “Our tutors were so interested and invested in what we were doing, they really wanted us to achieve.”

Gabrielle, 21, from Brentwood, added: “The tutors made it enjoyable and we created relationships with them that enabled us to feel comfortable, but also learn so much from all their knowledge of the industry.”

The Crown is a historical drama series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

Claire Foy played The Queen in seasons one and two while Olivia Colman has now taken on the role.